McAvoy (shoulder) fully participated in Monday's practice, but there is still no timeline for his return to the lineup. Joe Haggerty of Boston Sports Journal reports.

McAvoy has missed the last 17 games but appears to be progressing. It's still unclear if he will return before the end of the regular season, though that could be a possibility if he continues to improve. McAvoy has compiled seven goals, 23 points, 98 shots on net, 81 blocked shots and 89 hits in 50 appearances this season.