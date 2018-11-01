Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Still not skating
McAvoy (upper body) has yet to get back on the ice since getting hurt and has been limited to gym work.
McAvoy remains without a timeline to return -- hence his placement on injured reserve -- but the fact that he is still not skating doesn't bode well for him being available in the near future. With Urho Vaakanainen (concussion) also sidelined, the Bruins have been forced to utilize emergency call-up Jeremy Lauzon in their previous three outings.
