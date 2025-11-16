default-cbs-image
McAvoy won't return to Saturday's game against Montreal after sustaining an upper-body injury.

McAvoy appeared to be struck in the face by the puck, per Scott McLaughlin of WEEI. The 27-year-old defenseman has 14 assists in 19 games, including Saturday's action. If McAvoy can't play Monday versus Carolina, then Henri Jokiharju will probably draw back into the lineup.

