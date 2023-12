McAvoy (upper body) did not finish Thursday's game versus the Sabres, Joe Haggerty of Bruins' Substack reports.

McAvoy was injured in the third period, and head coach Jim Montgomery didn't have an update on the defenseman after the game. If McAvoy misses Saturday's game versus the Coyotes, Ian Mitchell would likely enter the lineup, while Hampus Lindholm and Kevin Shattenkirk figure to pick up power-play time.