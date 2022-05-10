McAvoy was removed from the COVID-19 list and will play Tuesday against Carolina, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.
McAvoy was originally ruled out for Tuesday's game but he was able to clear protocols in time and meet up with the team in Carolina. He's tallied two assists while averaging 25:15 of ice time through three games this postseason. Expect the 24-year-old to jump into his usual top-pair role.
