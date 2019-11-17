Play

McAvoy picked up two assists Saturday in a 3-2 shootout win over Boston.

McAvoy has just six assists in 20 games this season. Big things were expected of him this season, but his actually regressing a little. There's always a chance McAvoy peaked in his rookie season. But there's still plenty of opportunity for him to grow his game. He is just 21 after all.

