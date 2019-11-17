Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Surprisingly quiet season so far
McAvoy picked up two assists Saturday in a 3-2 shootout win over Boston.
McAvoy has just six assists in 20 games this season. Big things were expected of him this season, but his actually regressing a little. There's always a chance McAvoy peaked in his rookie season. But there's still plenty of opportunity for him to grow his game. He is just 21 after all.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.