McAvoy (face) was activated off injured reserve ahead of Thursday's clash with Winnipeg.

McAvoy was officially deemed a game-time decision versus the Jets, but the blueliner's activation off injured reserve clears the way for him to suit up Thursday. In addition to linking up with Hampus Lindholm on the top pairing, McAvoy should rejoin the top power-play unit, making him a top-end fantasy target.

