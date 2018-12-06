McAvoy (concussion) was activated from injured reserve ahead of Thursday's road game against the Lightning.

The Bruins demoted Connor Clifton in a corresponding move, which clearly signals the highly anticipated return for McAvoy, who happens to be one of the best young defensemen in the NHL. Boston's 2016 first-round (14th overall) draft pick has accrued 38 points to complement a plus-21 rating over his first 70 games at hockey's highest level. You'd have to be wading in quite the shallow pool to find McAvoy available as a free agent, but it can't hurt to look anyway since there's a chance another owner grew tired of waiting for him amid a 20-game absence.