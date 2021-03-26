McAvoy picked up two assists in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders.

McAvoy had been in a seven-game point slump heading into the game, so this was a nice way to kick the monkey off his back. His game has taken an offensive jump this season. McAvoy has 19 points in 29 games. But that tally is deceiving. Between Jan. 23 and Fab. 10, McAvoy put up 11 points in eight games. Outside of that, he has just eight points in the remaining 21. And six of those remaining eight points came in just three games. That inconsistency makes him a challenging fantasy play in a lot of formats, regardless of his talent.