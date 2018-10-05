McAvoy registered one assist in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Sabres.

The 20-year-old blueliner had one shot on goal, also blocking a shot and ultimately finished Thursday's game a plus-2. McAvoy burst onto the scene a year ago and will play an important role for Boston in 2018-19. A season ago, as a rookie, McAvoy recorded 32 points in 63 games, finishing plus-20.