Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Tallies one assist in win
McAvoy registered one assist in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Sabres.
The 20-year-old blueliner had one shot on goal, also blocking a shot and ultimately finished Thursday's game a plus-2. McAvoy burst onto the scene a year ago and will play an important role for Boston in 2018-19. A season ago, as a rookie, McAvoy recorded 32 points in 63 games, finishing plus-20.
