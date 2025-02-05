McAvoy scored a goal on four shots in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Wild.

McAvoy has the opening goal in each of the Bruins' last two games, and his tally Tuesday was the game-winner as well. The 27-year-old defenseman has added 10 shots on net and a minus-1 rating since returning from an upper-body injury that cost him seven contests. He's at seven goals, 22 points, 96 shots on net, 87 hits, 78 blocked shots and 46 PIM through 48 appearances, making McAvoy a strong all-around contributor on the blue line.