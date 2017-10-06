McAvoy picked up a goal, an assist and two shots on goal in a 4-3 victory over the Predators on Thursday.

A lot of people are high on the 14th overall pick in 2016, including the Bruins. They gave him some playing time in the postseason last year, and he played 22:00 in this game. That includes 4:03 on the power play, which certainly bodes well for his fantasy potential.