McAvoy, who hasn't played since Dec. 23, revealed Wednesday that he has been sidelined of late by a foot infection, NHL.com's Amalie Benjamin reports.

The issue originally stemmed from a shot that McAvoy blocked on Dec. 17, but after playing through some pain, an infection in the foot developed to the point that the young blueliner was forced to the sideline. Per the report, McAvoy finished his course of antibiotics recently, which allowed him to return to practice. The 21-year-old is now hoping to return to Boston's lineup Saturday against the Maple Leafs.