McAvoy notched three assists, one on the power play, in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to Anaheim.

All of Boston's tallies came in the second period, and McAvoy was at the center of the offensive flurry. The blueliner is up to six points, all helpers, in seven games to begin the season, with three of them coming on the man advantage. McAvoy's rounded out his production with 17 blocked shots, 15 shots on net, 14 hits, six PIM and a plus-6 rating for a Bruins squad that has yet to lose in regulation.