McAvoy notched three assists in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Red Wings.

The blueliner added one shot on net, four PIM, one hit and a plus-3 rating to his ledger. McAvoy has found the scoresheet in four straight games, racking up six points (all helpers), and despite injuries that have cost him a couple weeks of action he's produced three goals and 23 points through 27 contests on the season.