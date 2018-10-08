Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Three helpers in win
McAvoy notched three assists in Monday's 6-3 win over the Senators.
The 20-year-old defenseman has yet to score a goal this season but does have four assists through its first three games. McAvoy continues to impress and should see plenty of time on special teams, which should translate into points. With Torey Krug (ankle) on injured reserve, McAvoy will play the role of quarterback on many of Boston's power-play opportunities.
