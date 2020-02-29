McAvoy scored a power-play goal and added two even-strength assists in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Islanders.

The third-year blueliner put together his best scoring performance of the season, capping a February in which he racked up four goals and 13 points over 14 games. McAvoy is now up to 30 points (four goals, 26 helpers) on the year, leaving him two points shy of tying the career high he set as a rookie.