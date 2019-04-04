McAvoy will not play Thursday night against the Wild.

Fellow blueliner Zdeno Chara will also be rested Thursday, with the playoffs around the corner, which sets the stage for Connor Clifton and Steven Kampfer to re-join the B's lineup. McAvoy, who has recorded seven goals and 27 points in 53 games to date, will be counted on heavily in the postseason, so a little extra rest before then should be helpful