Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: To sit out Thursday's game
McAvoy will not play Thursday night against the Wild.
Fellow blueliner Zdeno Chara will also be rested Thursday, with the playoffs around the corner, which sets the stage for Connor Clifton and Steven Kampfer to re-join the B's lineup. McAvoy, who has recorded seven goals and 27 points in 53 games to date, will be counted on heavily in the postseason, so a little extra rest before then should be helpful
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...