Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Tosses out helper
McAvoy picked up an assist in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Blackhawks on Thursday.
McAvoy has points in back-to-back games for only the second time this season. After scoring a rate of half a point per game over his first two seasons, McAvoy is only on pace to hit 25 points this season. His usage as the team's number-one defenseman has certainly pulled down his numbers, as he is spending much more time on the penalty kill than the power play this season.
