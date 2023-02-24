McAvoy registered a pair of assists, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and two PIM in Thursday's 6-5 win over the Kraken.

McAvoy has multiple helpers in three straight games, and he's racked up nine assists during a five-game streak. The 25-year-old defenseman's second helper Thursday was a shot that Jake DeBrusk tipped in for the game-winning goal. Through 44 contests overall, McAvoy has four goals, 37 helpers, 70 shots on net, 84 blocked shots, 54 hits, 32 PIM and a plus-26 rating.