McAvoy pocketed two assists, one on the power play, in Thursday's 7-5 loss to the Ducks.

The veteran blueliner had a hand in a Morgan Geekie tally in the second period and a David Pastrnak strike in the third. McAvoy is still looking for his first goal of the season, but he's quickly putting an injury-plagued 2024-25 behind him with six helpers in nine games, along with 17 shots on net, 16 blocked shots, 13 hits, 12 PIM and a minus-3 rating.