McAvoy notched two assists in Thursday's 6-5 loss to the Penguins.

The 26-year-old blueliner hasn't scored a goal since Nov. 18, a stretch of 17 games, but McAvoy's hardly been invisible during his goal drought. He's piled up 13 helpers during that time, including eight in the last six games, and he's on pace for a career-best campaign with 25 points (three goals, 22 assists) through 29 contests.