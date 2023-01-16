McAvoy notched two assists, one on the power play, in Monday's 6-0 win over the Flyers.

The 25-year-old blueliner has been feast or famine lately, recording a pair of helpers in three of the last six games but getting held off the scoresheet entirely in the other three. McAvoy has still been productive overall since making his belated season debut in November, and over 30 contests he's racked up two goals and 25 points, although he hasn't found the back of the net in 23 straight.