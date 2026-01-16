McAvoy collected two assists with four hits, three blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Kraken.

On the night the Bruins retired Zdeno Chara's No. 33, their current top blueliner sparked the offense by helping to set up the game's first and last tallies while taking care of business in the defensive end as well. McAvoy has gotten onto the scoresheet in seven of the last eight games, producing a goal and nine points over that stretch while adding 19 blocked shots, nine hits, eight shots on net, six PIM and a plus-8 rating to his ledger.