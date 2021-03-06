McAvoy notched two assists in Friday's 5-1 win over the Capitals.
He helped set up Boston's first two goals of the season, sending them on their way to a comfortable victory. Since a four-game point drought to open the season, McAvoy hasn't gone more than two games without finding his way onto the scoresheet, and his steady production has allowed him to pile up three goals and 17 points through 21 contests.
More News
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Two-point effort against Rangers•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Tallies in win•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Sets up game-winning goal•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Assists on opening tally•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Sparks offense against Pens•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Skating with Lauzon•