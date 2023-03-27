McAvoy notched two assists, one on the power play, in Sunday's 4-3 shootout win over the Hurricanes.

He helped set up David Pastrnak for both of his goals Sunday as he reached 50 for the first time. McAvoy has been having a rough March, failing to get onto the scoresheet in nine of 11 games on the month, but he still sits just three points short of reaching 50 for the second straight season.