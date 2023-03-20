McAvoy scored a goal and an assist in Sunday's 7-0 win over Buffalo.

Both points came in the third period as the Bruins wrapped up a laugher. McAvoy snapped a six-game point drought with the performance, and the streaky blueliner is up to six goals and 45 points through 56 contests on the season. He also continues to carry extra value in formats that use plus-minus rating -- his plus-30 mark is tied for 10th in the NHL, as Boston skaters hold six of the top 12 spots in that category.