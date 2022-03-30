McAvoy delivered two assists -- one at even strength and one on the power play -- in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Maple Leafs.
The 24-year-old blueliner has delivered two consecutive two-assist games, bringing his total up to 36 on the season. The 36 helpers place him tied for 14th in the NHL among all defensemen.
