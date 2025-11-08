McAvoy (personal) won't play against Toronto on Saturday, Jim McBride of the Boston Globe reports.

McAvoy is back in Boston due to a family matter, and he will miss at least one game. He has accounted for 12 assists, 21 shots on goal, 26 blocked shots, 24 hits and 24 PIM across 16 appearances this season. With McAvoy unavailable, Mason Lohrei will draw back into the lineup after being a healthy scratch for the last five games.