Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Unavailable Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McAvoy (personal) won't play against Toronto on Saturday, Jim McBride of the Boston Globe reports.
McAvoy is back in Boston due to a family matter, and he will miss at least one game. He has accounted for 12 assists, 21 shots on goal, 26 blocked shots, 24 hits and 24 PIM across 16 appearances this season. With McAvoy unavailable, Mason Lohrei will draw back into the lineup after being a healthy scratch for the last five games.
More News
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Adds two helpers Saturday•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Pockets pair of assists•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Two helpers against Anaheim•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Grabs helper in loss•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Will be good to go for 2025-26•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Out for season•