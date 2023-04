McAvoy (upper body) is unlikely to play this weekend after leaving Thursday's game versus the Maple Leafs, Kevin Paul Dupont of The Boston Globe reports.

McAvoy's exit was deemed precautionary, and keeping him out over the weekend would follow that trend. Expect Jakub Zboril to enter the lineup, while Hampus Lindholm and Dmitry Orlov are likely to absorb McAvoy's key minutes.