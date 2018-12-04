McAvoy (concussion) is expected to miss the next two (road) games against the Panthers and Lightning, respectively, according to Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy. Still, it doesn't sound like the defenseman is far from returning. "Every day he feels better is a step closer," Cassidy said. "I've always said once they're practicing with the team obviously the next step is to get in the game."

McAvoy has only played in seven games as part of his sophomore campaign, adding one goal and five assists from the start of the start of the season through mid-October. While the team seems to be holding out hope that his return is right around the corner, the fact remains that McAvoy is still on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site. Depending on the size of your league, Oscar Klefbom could be a decent pickup for fantasy owners until McAvoy returns, as the Oilers defenseman has amassed six points and 19 blocked shots over his last five games.