McAvoy, who is poised to become a restricted free agent, hopes to remain with the Bruins for the long haul, Ricky Doyle of NESN.com reports. "I don't want to go anywhere. (Boston) is the best place on earth," McAvoy recently noted on the team's breakup day following the playoffs. "This is home for me now. I live here in the summer. I love it here. I want to be here forever."

McAvoy's words are certainly encouraging with regard to the Bruins' chances of inking the ascending blueliner to a long-term deal. Retaining him, as well as fellow impending RFAs Brandon Carlo and Danton Heinen, is a priority for the team, though in the case of McAvoy, there some variables. When healthy, as he was in the playoffs, the 21-year-old is a minute-gobbling two-way force on the Boston back line. McAvoy has, however, dealt with some injury/health woes during his two full seasons with the organization, so the team will have to balance concerns on that front with the obvious upside the 2016 first-rounder possesses. Given how much McAvoy seems to enjoy his team context, we doubt there's much chance he'll sign an offer sheet with another squad, but at the same time, he doesn't seem inclined to take much of a home-town discount after spurning an extension offer last offseason, as reported by The Athletic's Fluto Shinzawa.