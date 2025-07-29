McAvoy (shoulder) is feeling good and is expected to be ready for training camp in September, per Steve Conroy of The Boston Herald.

McAvoy said had the Bruins made the playoffs, he would have been able to play, indicating he was just about fully recovered from the shoulder infection that sidelined him during the 4 Nations Face-Off. The defenseman is expected to step into a larger leadership role for 2025-26 and has worked through a fairly normal summer of training in preparation for the upcoming campaign. In addition to the NHL season, McAvoy was one of six players named to the initial Team USA Olympic roster for the 2026 tournament in Italy.