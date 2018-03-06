McAvoy, who is dealing with a sprained left MCL, will be reevaluated in four weeks.

Boston's 14th overall pick from the 2016 draft sustained this injury in Saturday's game against Montreal. While he's not currently showing on injured reserve, it's probably only a matter of time before McAvoy winds up on that list given the bleak prognosis. The B's certainly need the phenom healthy for the playoff run; he's been nothing short of awesome as the owner of 32 points (seven goals, 25 assists) and a plus-26 rating through 59 games.