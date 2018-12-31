Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Will not play in Winter Classic
McAvoy (lower body) has already been ruled out a day before Tuesday's outdoor game versus Chicago, Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com reports.
Missing a game in January is one thing, but missing the Winter Classic is entirely another when you factor in the "aura" that surrounds the iconic New Year's Day game. Unfortunately for McAvoy and his owners, the young blueliner will not play in the NHL's annual outdoor showcase, marking his third consecutive absence. The 21-year-old has dealt with multiple injuries this season -- including a concussion -- and as a result, has played just 17 games in 2018-19.
