McAvoy (shoulder) will be activated off injured reserve and make his season debut Thursday against the Flames, according to Conor Ryan of MassLive.com.

This will be McAvoy's first game of the season after undergoing offseason shoulder surgery. The 24-year-old defenseman had 10 goals and 56 points in 78 games in what was a breakout year offensively in 2021-22, including 21 points on the power play.