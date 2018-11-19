McAvoy (concussion) will re-join his teammates in Detroit but will not face the Red Wings on Wednesday. Also, the Bruins are calling him "questionable" for the weekend.

McAvoy last played Oct. 18 and has now missed more than a month with a reported concussion. However, this news suggests the young American is nearing a return to the lineup. The 20-year-old blueliner has been limited to seven games this season, tallying a goal and six points in those contests.