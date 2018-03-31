Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Will travel with team
McAvoy (knee) will accompany the team in its travels to Philadelphia on Sunday.
A mobile defenseman who's been locked into a power-play role as a rookie, McAvoy will miss his 14th straight game Saturday with the Bruins playing host to the Panthers. However, his plans to travel with the club for the start of a three-game trip means that a return could be the on the horizon for the 20-year-old who's already banked 32 points (seven goals, 25 assists) through 59 games.
