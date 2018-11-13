McAvoy (concussion) will not travel Tuesday, Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com reports. For what it's worth, the Bruins next face the Avalance in Colorado on Wednesday.

It seems to be a given that McAvoy won't play in the upcoming contest, but then again, stranger things have happened. Fantasy owners abound are itching for the second-year phenom to return to action, as the first-round 14th overall pick (2016) is one of the brightest stars in the league from the blue line.