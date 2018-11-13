Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Won't accompany team to Colorado
McAvoy (concussion) will not travel Tuesday, Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com reports. For what it's worth, the Bruins next face the Avalance in Colorado on Wednesday.
It seems to be a given that McAvoy won't play in the upcoming contest, but then again, stranger things have happened. Fantasy owners abound are itching for the second-year phenom to return to action, as the first-round 14th overall pick (2016) is one of the brightest stars in the league from the blue line.
