McAvoy (upper body) won't return to Thursday's game versus the Maple Leafs.
McAvoy was injured midway through the second period. The severity of his injury isn't known, so there's a possibility the Bruins are being cautious with their top defenseman. If he misses any time, Jakub Zboril could enter the lineup.
