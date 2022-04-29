McAvoy (rest) will not play Friday in Toronto, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.
McAvoy and seven other Bruins will sit this one out with the playoffs kicking off next week. The 24-year-old had a fantastic campaign, ringing up personal bests nearly across the board (10 goals, 46 assists, 66 PIM, 166 shots and 155 hits).
