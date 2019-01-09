Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Won't play Thursday
McAvoy (foot) won't play Thursday night against the Capitals.
On the plus side, coach Bruce Cassidy relayed that McAvoy "felt good" while skating with his teammates Wednesday. With a Thursday return now ruled out, McAvoy's next opportunity to re-join the Bruins' lineup will arrive Saturday night against the Maple Leafs.
More News
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Could return Saturday•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Continues to progress•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Not quite ready•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Coach gauging rearguard's return date•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Remains sidelined•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Will not play in Winter Classic•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...