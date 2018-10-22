McAvoy (unspecified issue) won't play Tuesday against the Senators, Eric Russo of the Bruins' official site reports.

While the Bruins are set to close out a four-game road trip in Ottawa on Tuesday, McAvoy is in Boston getting checked out to determine what's ailing him. Coach Bruce Cassidy did note that that the young defenseman's current issue is not believed to be related to the procedure he underwent for an abnormal heart rhythm last January. "I have nothing new, other than he's going through a bunch of tests and hopefully we get news on him back home [on Tuesday]," said Cassidy. "I don't believe it has anything to do with his heart. I think he's fine in that regard." Consider McAvoy iffy for Thursday's home game against the Flyers. With Kevan Miller (hand) also out Tuesday, Steven Kampfer and Urho Vaakanainen are in line to continue to fill in on the Boston back line.