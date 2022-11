McAvoy (shoulder) won't comment on whether he will be available against the Flames on Thursday, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports, though he did lead the team stretch after practice Wednesday.

While far from confirmation for McAvoy playing, teammate Brad Marchand did the same thing before his return from injury back in October. If McAvoy does return to action he will need to be activated off injured reserve which could mean a demotion to the minors for Mike Reilly or Anton Stralman.