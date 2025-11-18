McAvoy (upper body) will not travel with the Bruins on their road trip out west, according to Conor Ryan of The Boston Globe on Tuesday.

Boston's next four games are on the road, with stops in Anaheim, Los Angeles, San Jose and Long Island. Ryan relayed that an official update on McAvoy's status could come later Tuesday or Wednesday, but the right-shot blueliner will likely miss a considerable amount of time due to the nature of his injury. He was hit in the face by a slap shot Saturday and could have surgery as a result.