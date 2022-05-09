McAvoy (COVID-19 protocols) will not be joining the Bruins on the road for Game 5 versus Carolina on Tuesday, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

Given the league's five-day isolation period, McAvoy was unlikely to be cleared in time to play in Game 5 anyway. Despite averaging 4:29 of power-play ice time over his last five contests, the 24-year-old New York native has been unable to pick up a point with the man advantage, though he has chipped in three even-strength helpers over that stretch.