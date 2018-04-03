Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Works with Chara during morning skate
McAvoy (knee) was paired with Zdeno Chara during Tuesday's morning skate.
We'll await confirmation of McAvoy's status for Tuesday night's game against the Lightning, but it looks as though the talented young blueliner is poised to return to action after have last suited up for a game March 3. With power-play duty likely on tap for McAvoy once he's back, the 20-year will merit fantasy consideration down the stretch.
