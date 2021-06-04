McAvoy posted an assist, five blocked shots and six hits in Thursday's 2-1 overtime win over the Islanders for Game 3.
McAvoy is playing extremely well in this series, as he's supplied a goal and three helpers while netting a point in all three games. Additionally, he's been fearless with his shot-blocking to alleviate some stress on goalie Tuukka Rask.
