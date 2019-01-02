Bruins' Chris Wagner: Assists on game-winning goal
Wagner had the puck bounce off his body to the stick of Sean Kuraly as the Bruins outlasted the Blackhawks 4-2 during the Winter Classic on Tuesday.
The Bruins have been getting offense from their depth lines recently as they have received four goals and two assists from the pair of Wagner and Kuraly in their last five games. Wagner now has four goals and seven points on the season.
