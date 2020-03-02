Bruins' Chris Wagner: Available for Tuesday's game
Wagner (upper body) will play in Tuesday's game versus the Lightning, Kevin Paul Dupont of The Boston Globe reports.
Wagner will return after just one game on the mend, and he'll slot into the fourth line. The 28-year-old doesn't bring much offensive upside -- he has 10 points over 63 games -- but his physical presence (180 hits) will be integral as the division-leading Bruins stare down the second-place Lightning.
